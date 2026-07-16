The US announced that it has begun a new wave of strikes on Iran

The US armed forces announced that they have begun a new wave of strikes on Iran today, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The goal is to "further weaken Iranian military capabilities", the US Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East, noted.

The statement specifies that the attack began at 2:00 p.m. Eastern US time (9:00 p.m. Bulgarian time).

Earlier this evening, Iranian media reported about US strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and the nearby city of Bandar Abbas.

The attacks on the island were carried out specifically at 18:00 Iranian time (17:30 Bulgarian time).

Iran continues to negotiate with the United States and wants to reach a deal, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt assured this evening, quoted by Reuters.

At the same time, speaking at a press conference, she added that recently the US armed forces have been striking Iran because it violates the memorandum of understanding with the United States.