The situation in the Middle East has passed the critical point of escalation after the evening of July 17, 2026 The US Central Command (CENTCOM) began the sixth consecutive wave of massive air strikes against targets in Iran. The conflict, which completely shattered last month's fragile ceasefire agreement, reached a new peak in the early hours of today. To 4:25 a.m. this morning Iranian forces launched a massive and coordinated response, attacking American military assets in neighboring Gulf states.

US attack: Strikes on bridges, airports and critical infrastructure

The US air campaign began in coordinated hours on Friday evening. According to official Pentagon statements, the goal is to “further degrade Iran“s military capabilities“ and end attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces used precision munitions fired from fighter jets, drones and naval vessels. Major damage and reported explosions include:

Iranshahr Airport: Electrical installations and a fuel tank in southeastern Iran have been seriously damaged.

Electrical installations and a fuel tank in southeastern Iran have been seriously damaged. Bandar Abbas: The port city's key railway junction was directly hit, causing power outages across the region.

The port city's key railway junction was directly hit, causing power outages across the region. Bandar-e Hamir Bridge: A key logistical link in Hormozgan province has been destroyed, with local sources reporting civilian casualties and injuries.

A key logistical link in Hormozgan province has been destroyed, with local sources reporting civilian casualties and injuries. Qeshm Island and Bushehr: Industrial infrastructure sites were attacked, and air defenses around the Bushehr nuclear power plant were put on full alert.

Iran's retaliatory strike at 4:25 a.m. this morning

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army were quick to respond. At 4:25 a.m. local time, Tehran launched a massive counteroffensive with ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. The attacks were aimed directly at US military bases and their regional allies, which maintain the naval blockade imposed by Washington.

A report from the Iranian response showing the serious geographical spread of the conflict:

Bahrain is on alert: In the country, activate the siren for air danger. The Iranian army announced that it hit American helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft at the Sakhir military base.

In the country, activate the siren for air danger. The Iranian army announced that it hit American helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft at the Sakhir military base. Dronov over Kuwait: Kuwaiti anti-aircraft was taken away and grabbed by the deets of hostility unmanned aparati, but falling fragments of the attack material brushes on the vital importance of the sovereignty and civil quarters.

Kuwaiti anti-aircraft was taken away and grabbed by the deets of hostility unmanned aparati, but falling fragments of the attack material brushes on the vital importance of the sovereignty and civil quarters. Rocket shelling in Jordan:Military forces in Jordan report for successfully seizing Iranian missiles, passing through airspace on country.

Collapse on diplomacy and pay for the light economy

Speaks on Beliya Dom, Carolyn Liavit, commentator, what is the real escalation and direct follow-up from the violation of the prez uni memorandum for the proceedings from the country to Iran, which is why they scolded your shooting battalion in Targovsky ships. From their own country, the Iranian leaders declared peacefully that they were “miserably” and the definition of sblska kato „existential war I will meet America“.

International Energy Agency (IAE) izrazi dalboka zagrizhenost za globalnata energinost sigurnost. Spiraneto on Targovskaya traffic prez Ormuzkia duct, prez koito preminava blizo edna peta from svetovnia petrol, veche predizvik shokovi volni na finansovite pazari i ryazak skok v valu na gorivata po tselya svyat. The UN has called for a prize for not amusingly stopping the fire, but for a long time, not a single one from the two countries has shown recognition for the resignation.