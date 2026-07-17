Iran hits back at US with massive Middle East strikes: Missiles, drones hit US bases after sixth night of bombing

The situation in the Middle East escalated critically in the early hours of July 17, after the Islamic Republic launched a series of coordinated retaliatory strikes with ballistic missiles and drones against allied countries and US military bases in the region.

Tehran's operation comes in direct response to the sixth wave of air strikes ordered by US President Donald Trump against Iranian territory, which ended earlier that night. As of 5:30 a.m. Bulgarian time, the defense ministries of several Persian Gulf states confirmed the activation of their air defense (AVO) systems.

Timeline of the Iranian response: Which American sites were hit?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the massive attacks, saying the actions were revenge for the “barbaric” American strikes on civilian infrastructure in southern Iran. According to data compiled by international news teams, the Iranian response is focused on the following three areas:

Bahrain and the US Fifth Fleet: The Iranian military announced that it had used kamikaze drones to strike "Super Hawk" radar systems and "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems at the "Sahir" air base and facilities of the US Fifth Fleet. Air raid sirens were sounded in the capital Manama.

The Iranian military announced that it had used kamikaze drones to strike "Super Hawk" radar systems and "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems at the "Sahir" air base and facilities of the US Fifth Fleet. Air raid sirens were sounded in the capital Manama. Kuwait: Authorities in El Kuwait confirmed that they had intercepted at least 32 hostile drones. However, debris and direct hits caused material damage to key facilities, including a US logistics center in Mina Abdullah and radar systems at the "Ali Al Salem" base.

Authorities in El Kuwait confirmed that they had intercepted at least 32 hostile drones. However, debris and direct hits caused material damage to key facilities, including a US logistics center in Mina Abdullah and radar systems at the "Ali Al Salem" base. Jordan and Qatar: Jordanian security forces reported intercepting "Khaibar-Shekan" ballistic missiles aimed at the US base in Azraq. In Qatar, the Ministry of Defense in Doha also announced that it had neutralized an air threat over the capital after residents reported loud explosions.

(Source: Al Jazeera Live Coverage – aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/7/16/iran-war-live-us-carries-out-strikes-on-civilian-infrastructure-in-south)

The Sixth US Attack: Destruction in Iran and Naval Blockade

Before the Iranian counterstrike, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the completion of a massive 6-hour offensive aimed at “degrading Tehran's military capabilities“. Fighter jets, warships and drones were used, striking dozens of targets.

Iranian state media reported serious damage to civilian infrastructure. US missiles hit Iranshahr airport, a railway junction at the strategic port of Bandar Abbas and two key bridges in Hormozgan province, causing power outages and civilian casualties.

At the same time, the US has resumed a full naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM forces have begun forcibly stopping and inspecting commercial vessels, and even fired "Hellfire" missiles at an oil tanker that attempted to violate the embargo, reportedThe Independent

Global economy in tatters: Threat of Red Sea closure

This morning's escalation puts global energy security at unprecedented risk. Intelligence reports suggest that Tehran has ordered Yemen's Houthi rebels to prepare for a complete blockade of shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the event of a US attack on Iran's energy infrastructure.

If the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea were to be closed simultaneously, nearly a quarter of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade would be blocked. The price of Brent crude oil has already surged, reaching its highest level since mid-June, topping $85 a barrel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy.