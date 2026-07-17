Andy Burnham takes over Labour Party: Extraordinary London Congress confirms new leader

Andy Burnham officially became the new leader of Britain's ruling Labour Party today, July 17, after receiving the full support of his party colleagues and unions during an extraordinary party forum in London. The development of events ends the four-week process of transferring power, triggered after the resignation of Keir Starmer in late June.

Burnham, a popular former mayor of Greater Manchester, was the only candidate in the leadership race. At 5:35 a.m. Bulgarian time (2:35 a.m. local time in London), the forum finalized the formalities, turning the event into an official triumph for the new center-left wing of the party.

The path to the leadership post: Complete hegemony in the party

The extraordinary congress of the British Labour Party is practically just a formality. In the days before the forum, Burnham secured a mathematical lead that eliminates any possibility of an internal party rival.

The main highlights of his confirmation include:

Overwhelming support from MPs: A total of 379 of the Labour Party's MPs in Parliament officially nominated Burnham for the post.

Unconditional union legitimacy: The procedure required the support of at least three associated organizations. Burnham received the official approval of eight of the eleven largest unions in Britain, including the giants Unison, GMB and Unite.

Return to Westminster: To secure the right to lead the party and the country, Burnham won the by-election in the Makerfield constituency on June 18. This allowed him to quickly become a natural successor to Starmer.

"Devolution and the end of authoritarianism": What does Burnham promise?

In his first keynote speech as leader, Andy Burnham is threatening to carry out “the biggest rebalancing of power“ in modern British history. His plan calls for transfer of massive powers and economic resources from London to the British regions - an ideology often referred to in political circles as “Manchester“.

The new leader also promises a radical change in the internal culture of the Labour Party itself, declaring an end to party authoritarianism. In his words, MPs will no longer be punished or removed simply for defending the specific interests of their local constituents.

Upcoming challenges for Downing Street

According to analyses by leading British media, Burnham will take office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, July 20. However, he will not have political tolerance and time to adapt, as the next general election must be held in 2029 at the latest.

Among his first urgent tasks are tackling the cost of living crisis and halting the electoral rise of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party. Trade unions have already set conditions for their support, demanding a "wealth tax", while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Burnham to be extremely cautious about government spending.