Britain imposes new sanctions on Russian ships, banks and companies

The UK has announced a new package of sanctions against Russian ships, banks and industrial companies in an attempt to limit financial flows to Moscow that could be used to finance the war in Ukraine, “Reuters“ reported, BTA reports.

Andy Burnham's government has added 13 new individuals and entities to the British sanctions list against Russia. These include six Russian banks, six ships and an India-based vessel management company.

London said the measures were part of an ongoing policy of pressure on the Russian economy and limiting the revenues with which Moscow supports its military actions.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Britain has imposed sanctions on more than 3,200 individuals, companies and ships. A significant part of the restrictions are aimed at cutting off Russia's revenues from the oil trade.