Iran: 38 dead, over 400 injured in US strikes since June 22

The Iranian Ministry of Health announced that 38 people have been killed and over 400 injured since the start of US strikes on the country on June 22, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

The ministry's spokesman, Hossein Kermanpour, said on the social network “Ex“ that three women and a child were among the victims.

Earlier today, the US military announced that it had ended the latest series of strikes on Iran, carried out on the orders of President Donald Trump. This marked the sixth consecutive night of US strikes, Reuters reported.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation involved fighter jets, drones and warships, which hit dozens of military targets, including coastal observation and anti-aircraft positions, logistics infrastructure and naval facilities.

Meanwhile, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar reported airstrikes early this morning, and air raid sirens were sounded twice in Bahrain.

The Iranian army said on state television that it had attacked US military sites in Kuwait with drones loaded with explosives.

For its part, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had struck an "enemy special operations command center" in the At Tanf region of Syria, near the border with Iraq, as well as US radar systems in Oman. The US and Oman have not confirmed these claims at this time.