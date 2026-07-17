Ukraine has destroyed a Russian bomber located 800 km from the border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today the destruction of a Russian Tu-95 bomber-carrier, which was used for Russian missile strikes, in the city of Engels, Ukrinform reported, citing his statement on the Ex social network, BTA reported.

"I am grateful to our fighters for their accuracy. Once again, successful long-range strikes were carried out against Russia because of this war. In particular, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) destroyed in Engels a Tu-95 military aircraft, which was used for Russian missile strikes against our country. The distance from our state border is about 800 km. We are defending ourselves fairly and proactively,” Zelensky said.

He added that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked Russian oil industry targets and specific targets in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

“We are increasing the price that Russia pays for its aggression against our country and our people,” the Ukrainian president said.

Several people were killed and injured in Russian drone and missile strikes in different parts of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

Two people were killed and five more were injured in an air strike in the Zaporizhia region, Zelensky said on the social network Ex. "In Odessa, two people were killed as a result of a missile strike launched by Russia at night against a residential building," he said. Five more people were injured.

Overnight, Russia used more than 130 drones and eight missiles, Zelensky said. Russia also used 15 cruise missiles in the Sumy region in the northeast of the country, injuring one person. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged, Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, the commander of Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles, Robert Brovdy, reported strikes on 12 more Russian ships in the Black Sea. Nine cargo ships, a tanker, a gas tanker and a tugboat were hit, he said.

The total number of ships attacked since July 6 has risen to 159 - in the Black Sea and the adjacent Sea of Azov, Brovdy added.

DPA makes the reservation that this information cannot be independently confirmed.

"The hunt for the (Russian) fleet continues," Brovdy said in a statement on Telegram. He said the campaign was aimed at disrupting the logistics of oil, fuel and cargo deliveries used to circumvent sanctions, while also putting the ships out of action.

"The goal is not to pollute the waters with oil slicks, so we avoid making holes in the hulls," Brovdy also said.

Russian forces have struck 24 ships used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said today.

According to him, the hits included 14 dry cargo ships, three ferries, two container ships, one tanker, one crane ship, one floating dock and two boats.

Both Ukraine and Russia have carried out missile and drone attacks on ships in the Black and Azov Seas this week – an area that is vital for grain exports, which led to a rise in world wheat prices, Reuters notes.

Activities at the gas production site of the Ukrainian company "Naftogaz" in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine, have been suspended after a Russian drone attack, the state-owned oil and gas company said on Monday, quoted by Reuters.

"Since early this morning, Russia has been conducting a massive drone attack on one of the gas production sites of the company "Naftogaz" in the Kharkiv region," the message on Telegram states.

It is not possible to determine the scope or scale of the damage yet, as the threat of further strikes has not yet passed," added "Naftogaz".