A famous mountaineer was arrested in Turkey for describing the coup attempt 10 years ago as "theater"

The famous Turkish mountaineer who conquered Mount Everest, Nasuh Mahruki, was arrested by the authorities for a comment on his personal social media profile in which he described the coup attempt against President Erdogan's government as "theater", the online publication "Haberler" reported, BTA reported.

The police took Mahruki from his home in Istanbul, the media added.

Mahruki, who is the founder and head of the Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), which has worked actively in various crisis situations in the country, published his own commentary on the events, the 10th anniversary of which was marked with large-scale events in the country, the publication notes.

According to The authorities may classify his words as “incitement to hatred and hostility or insulting the public“, and the prosecutor's office believes that the publication exceeded the limits of criticism, the July 15 coup attempt was described as “a theatrical performance“ and is of a nature that could cause public outrage, the media outlet adds.

The Yenicay newspaper quotes part of Mahruki's publication, in which he says the following about the attempted events of 10 years ago, alluding to the game of chess: “The July 15 coup attempt was planned, but it was deliberately allowed to take place in a controlled manner, as it was perceived as an opportunity for regime change. The organizer was the United States. They sacrificed the officer, took the queen, made Erdogan king and put the Turkish nation in check and checkmate.“