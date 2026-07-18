Devastating forest fires in Norway and Canada have caused a global emergency.

As of 6:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 18, the situation remains critical. The fire has incinerated residential areas in Scandinavia, while in North America toxic smoke threatens the health of tens of millions of citizens.

Disaster in Norway: Suburbs near Drammen incinerated

A large-scale forest fire is raging in southern Norway, which has quickly become a humanitarian disaster for local communities. More than 100 houses were destroyed on the outskirts of the Norwegian city of Drammen, located about 50 kilometers west of the capital Oslo.

The disaster began in the afternoon yesterday in a densely populated area with terraced houses in Krokstadelva. Driven by unusually strong winds and prolonged drought, the fire quickly spread to neighboring buildings and nearby forest areas. According to rescue services and local media, more than 60 firefighters and six specialized helicopters have been mobilized to the scene. Due to the smoke and the aerial operation, a flight ban has been imposed, including for civilian drones. Authorities have carried out mass evacuations of hundreds of residents. Fortunately, there are no reports of casualties or missing people at this time, Reuters and Bloomberg.

The Canadian apocalypse: Over 200 wildfires and toxic plume over the US

The situation in North America is even more extensive. Over 200 out-of-control fires are raging in Canada, bringing the total number of active fires in the country to over 800. The situation is worst in the province of Ontario. There, extreme heat (reaching historical records of nearly 40°C) and dry thunderstorms have ignited millions of acres of virgin forests. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that thousands of citizens have been evacuated. US President Donald Trump even threatened to impose additional tariffs on Canada, accusing the country of poor forest management.

Smoke chokes millions in the US, spreading hundreds of kilometers south. Thick orange haze covered the Great Lakes, Midwest and Northeast coast regions. Cities such as Detroit, Chicago and New York City have recorded some of the most dangerous levels of air pollution in the world. In Toledo, Ohio, the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded the critical level of 800 points, with a dangerous level above 300. Health authorities have urged people to stay indoors with windows closed or use certified N95 masks when going out. World Cup organizers are also monitoring the situation with concern, as thick smog threatens the normal conduct of the final match in the New York area tomorrow, the report said. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="yHWXO#Mkm8ud" jsuid="cLc8nd_14">CNN and The New York Times.

Climatologists' Analysis: The New Normal of El Niño

Leading experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have identified these simultaneous disasters as a direct consequence of accelerated global warming. Climatologists emphasize that the combination of the El Niño phenomenon and unprecedentedly high average temperatures in the first half of 2026 has created the perfect storm.

Prolonged periods of drought deprive soil and forest vegetation of moisture, turning them into easily flammable gunpowder. Experts warn that the fire season is no longer a local phenomenon, but a global climate risk. They predict that in the next 48 hours, atmospheric fronts will hold the toxic plume over densely populated areas of North America, requiring an urgent revision of international protocols for environmental safety.

First-person accounts: Bulgarians at the epicenter of the elements

Our consorts, living in the segregated regions, have shared in foretelling the horror of the massacre.

Elena Petrova (Dramen, Norway): "The sky above the city was literally black for a minute. Vyatar is so intelligently strong that he wears burning eyes on stotic meters. The family never evacuated to the local gym. The organization of the Norwegian authorities is impeccable, but the scorching atmosphere of the ash in Krokstadelva is disgusting."

Nikolai Ivanov (Chicago, USA): "The air in Chicago was not burned out when the vision was completely closed. Slantseto izgleda kato chervena dot prez orange haze. Vlastit neither svetvat isozo and not izizame without a mask. All colleagues are reluctant to work remotely, but they won’t be allowed to open sites.”

Teach and save the services sa categorical, why watch more often be critical for mastering the fires and the two continents.