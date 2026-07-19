Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point after the the US launched another fierce series of military strikes against Iran. The US military operation is a direct response to the increased aggressive actions in the region and aims to drastically reduce Tehran's defense and logistical capabilities.

President Donald Trump made an official statement in which he emphasized Washington's firm position. Trump stated categorically that the US will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons under any circumstances, strengthening the rhetoric for complete economic and military isolation of the Islamic Republic.

Mobilization of forces and incidents in neighboring countries

In parallel with the air strikes, Washington is undertaking a large-scale regrouping of combat equipment. According to exclusive information from The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com), the US is urgently deploying additional squadrons of modern fighter jets to the Middle East to ensure air superiority and protect oil routes.

However, the conflict is already causing damage to US assets in the region. A journalistic investigation by The New York Times (nytimes.com) has revealed that US military helicopters and critical infrastructure were severely damaged in a recent Iranian missile attack on a military base in Jordan. The attack also killed American service members, forcing the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to take immediate retaliatory action.

The failure of diplomacy and Washington's reaction

The diplomatic channel between the two countries seems to be completely blocked. Tehran announced that it was suspending the implementation of the current agreement with Washington due to "continuous US violations". Asked for comment, Donald Trump demonstrated complete composure and stated that he was not at all concerned about Iran's suspension of the memorandum with the United States. According to the White House, the pressure on the Iranian economy will continue until the regime's complete capitulation on the nuclear issue.

Due to the real danger of asymmetric responses and terrorist acts, The US State Department has officially urged all US citizens around the world to exercise extreme caution. The global security alert states that threats related to Iran are directed against both government facilities and civilians abroad.