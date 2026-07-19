Israel is ready for any scenario

Israel is ready for any development in the Middle East, and the Israeli army remains in its positions in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

“We in Israel are ready for any development in the Middle East“, said Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister. “The army remains in its positions to ensure the safety of our citizens“, Gendelman added in response to a question about the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Israel said that the country's foreign policy remains unchanged.

“The Israeli government's foreign policy remains unchanged – "ensuring the security of our country in all areas, both within our borders and beyond," he said 100 days before the upcoming Israeli parliamentary elections on October 27.