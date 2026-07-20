Rebels ambush military convoy in Mali: Russian mercenaries among victims

Fighters linked to the terrorist organization Al Qaeda and a separatist group led by Tuaregs ambushed a military convoy in northern Mali this weekend. A source close to the rebels said that more than 50 Malian soldiers and allied Russian mercenaries were killed and others were taken hostage, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

This is the latest attack by the two groups, which joined forces for attacks in different parts of the country in April, in which the defense minister was killed and the airport in the capital Bamako was hit. Earlier this month, they launched a second wave of attacks aimed at capturing the town of Anefis.

The latest attack took place yesterday between the towns of Anefis and Gao, in the north of the country, according to statements from the Malian armed forces, the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) and the al-Qaeda-linked Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

The Malian army said the ambush was carried out in the Tabrishat region and was followed by a retaliatory airstrike that killed at least 20 rebels.

The FLA said dozens of Malian soldiers and members of the Russian Africa Corps were "neutralized" and significant material damage.

A source close to the FOA said at least 50 pro-government fighters were killed. Reuters could not independently confirm the death toll.

JNIM shared online video footage that appeared to show soldiers surrendering after the attack with their hands behind their backs, as well as rebels shooting at some of the detainees. Reuters said it could not confirm the authenticity of the footage.

The army currently retains control of Anefis.

The escalating violence threatens the military-led government, which took power in coups in 2020 and 2021 and has pledged to improve security in the country.