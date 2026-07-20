Russia accuses Ukraine of killing five civilians in drone attack on bus

Russia has accused Ukraine of killing five civilians, including a minor, in a drone attack on a bus in Russia's Belgorod region and said three more civilians were in critical condition in hospital, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the information, the agency said.

Belgorod region governor Alexander Shuvaev wrote in a Telegram post that a total of 23 civilians were injured in the attack.

“Today in the city of Shebekino, a drone operated by (...) terrorists from Kiev deliberately and cynically hit a passenger bus“, Shuvaev said.

“With a heavy heart, I announce: "According to preliminary information, five innocent civilians, including a minor, were killed as a result of this inhuman and vile attack - four women and one boy died from their wounds," he added.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently confirm this information.

Belgorod region borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has been regularly targeted by Kiev forces since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to the neighboring country in early 2022. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.