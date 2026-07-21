Houthis issue new ultimatum: Stay away from Saudi ports

Shipping companies must not load or unload cargo at Saudi ports, and such activity could lead to attacks "anywhere" by Yemen's Houthi militia, an email sent to industry representatives and seen by Reuters shows. The warning comes after the Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia on Monday, creating a potential new front in the conflict with the United States and increasing risks to energy supplies and international trade in the region. "Ships are prohibited from loading or unloading cargo in or from Saudi ports," the July 20 email from the Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said. "We strongly recommend that your company exercise the utmost care in all its dealings," the message said, adding that the new restrictions would take effect at 12:01 GMT on July 20. "Any such activity would expose violators to sanctions," it said. the email also said.

"Furthermore, they could be targeted anywhere within the operational range of the Yemeni armed forces."

A possible closure of the southern entrance to the Red Sea would restrict a vital alternative route for Saudi Arabia to the Strait of Hormuz and raise concerns about possible supply disruptions.

Traffic through the Red Sea has not yet fully recovered since the Houthi attacks on merchant ships off the coast of Yemen began in November 2023. The group said its actions were in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

HOCC was the main channel through which the Houthis issued warnings to the shipping industry during their campaign against commercial shipping between 2023 and 2025.