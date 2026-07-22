Iran has denied carrying out activities at the fortified underground nuclear site, called Pickaxe Mountain, after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike the area, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The information disseminated by the US about nuclear activities at the site in central Iran “is nothing more than a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction and sabotage“, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai wrote in an article in Ex.

Iran's nuclear activities have been fully declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency, he added.

Trump has threatened to attack the site several times during in his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday. “We will hit this area very soon and very hard”, he said at the time.

The site is located in a mountain south of the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. There is almost no publicly available information about the purpose of the underground site.

Its construction began after a fire and explosion severely damaged an above-ground assembly hall for advanced centrifuges at Natanz in July 2020. Iran said at the time that it was sabotage.