The support that Romania provides to Ukraine costs less than 2 euros per month for every Romanian, interim Defense Minister Radu Miruca said today, thus refuting claims that Romania has financial problems because of the aid to the neighboring country, reports the publication "Bursa", quoted by BTA.

In a Facebook post, Miruca wrote that Romania does not have economic problems because of the support for Ukraine, but because "for 36 years, public money has been wasted and stolen". He added that the cost of supporting Ukraine amounts to less than 2 euros per month for each inhabitant of the 19 million-strong country.

Miruța stressed that these data are public and that the Ministry of Finance has officially responded to a request from the opposition far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), but that this response was not opowesten by the party, as it, in his words, "refuts its propaganda".

The minister also refuted claims that money from the SAFE program is being directed to foreign companies, pointing out that the requirement to localize about 60 percent of the funds means jobs in Romania, investments in the national defense industry and saving production capacities. He added that all projects under the program were presented transparently, the contracts were published on the Ministry of Defense website, discussed in parliament and explained at hearings and press conferences.

Mirutsa encouraged the dissemination of true information to counter propaganda, and added that since he was a minister, he has chosen transparency by publicly announcing problems and taking steps to solve them, the publication states.