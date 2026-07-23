Disgraced French fashion talent scout Daniel Siad (69), accused of being one of the key agents recruiting young women for the late American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead in his home in the Paris suburb of Colombes [The Guardian - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/22/daniel-siad-model-scout-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead-home-paris]. His death comes as French authorities tighten their grip on him with investigations into human trafficking and rape [Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/22/french-model-recruiter-with-close-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead].

Mysterious death in the Paris suburbs

Siad's body was found helpless in his kitchen by a 28-year-old woman who had been staying at his home [Sky News - https://news.sky.com/story/modelling-scout-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead-in-paris-home-13565917]. According to initial information published by the French publication “Le Parisien“, the most likely cause of the fatal end was cardiac arrest [Sky News - https://news.sky.com/story/modelling-scout-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead-in-paris-home-13565917]. The Nanterre prosecutor's office immediately launched an official investigation and ordered an autopsy to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident [Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/22/french-model-recruiter-with-close-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead].

The defense of the late model agent was quick to announce that he died innocent. His lawyer Menya Arab-Tigrin commented to the agency “Agence France Presse“ (AFP) that the unbearable wait, immense public pressure and daily anxiety played a key role in the deterioration of his health [Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/22/french-model-recruiter-with-close-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead].

Siad's connection to the “Epstein“ files

Daniel Siad's name resurfaced en masse earlier in 2026 after the US Department of Justice declassified a massive volume of documents known as the “Epstein Files“ [Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2026/07/22/model-scout-said-to-have-linked-epstein-with-young-women-found-dead-in-paris/]. The Frenchman's name is mentioned over 1,000 times in them [The Irish Times - https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2026/07/22/model-scout-for-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead-at-his-home-near-paris/]. The email correspondence reveals shocking details – Siad regularly sent Epstein photos of young girls from Eastern Europe and Sweden, cynically describing his activities as “fishing“: “In this business I feel like a fisherman – sometimes I catch it fast, sometimes there's no fish“ [Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/22/french-model-recruiter-with-close-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead].

Before his death, the scout claimed that the American billionaire had abused his trust and that their relationship was strictly professional [NBC News - https://www.nbcnews.com/world/europe/french-modelling-scout-linked-epstein-found-dead-rcna588701]. His victims, however, tell a completely different story, accusing him of brutal manipulation and systematic incitement to sexual exploitation [Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2026/07/22/model-scout-said-to-have-linked-epstein-with-young-women-found-dead-in-paris/].

Second consecutive death of a French agent in the case

The death of Daniel Siad has caused a wave of disappointment among human rights organizations and victims of the network [Le Monde - https://www.lemonde.fr/en/france/article/2026/07/22/epstein-case-french-model-scout-and-alleged-recruiter-found-dead_6755717_7.html]. "Another link in the chain has disappeared, and the victims are once again deprived of justice," said former model Juliette G., who is among the main witnesses against Siad in France [Al Jazeera - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/22/french-model-recruiter-with-close-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein-found-dead].

This is the second French model recruiter of Jeffrey Epstein to die before trial. In 2022, his accomplice Jean-Luc Brunel committed suicide by hanging himself in the Paris prison "La Santé" while awaiting trial for the rape of minors [BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp8en38vpd3o]. Despite Siad's death, French prosecutors have announced that they will not end the large-scale investigation into the wider circle of French citizens linked to the international human trafficking ring surrounding Epstein [Le Monde - https://www.lemonde.fr/en/france/article/2026/07/22/epstein-case-french-model-scout-and-alleged-recruiter-found-dead_6755717_7.html].