The large-scale change in the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) suggests that President Volodymyr Zelensky is giving in under serious pressure. This is stated in a current analysis of the authoritative German publication Welt, published against the backdrop of the largest political and military restructuring in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The replacement of the current commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrsky, with 43-year-old Major General Mykhailo Drapati at the end of July 2026 ended a week-long political crisis, accompanied by mass protests in Kiev.

Pressure from the streets and internal conflicts

According to publications in the German media, Zelensky's decision to release Syrsky is a direct reaction to public discontent. The protests were initially provoked by the dismissal of reformer and Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov, who accused Syrsky of sabotaging technological modernization and using outdated, Soviet tactics that led to heavy casualties.

Analysts quoted by world agencies indicate that:

Civic pressure has forced Zelensky to balance the ossified military establishment with demands for innovation on the battlefield.

has forced Zelensky to balance the ossified military establishment with demands for innovation on the battlefield. General Mihailo Drapati is perceived as a figure of change and a new generation of commanders who enjoy high trust among the ranks.

is perceived as a figure of change and a new generation of commanders who enjoy high trust among the ranks. The General Staff was also restructured, with Major General Ihor Skibyuk as its new chief.

Reactions on the international stage

Maintaining stability on the front remains a major challenge. While in Ukraine Drapati is seen as a "new hope" for a more humane treatment of soldiers and an accelerated deployment of drones, the Kremlin has been quick to downplay the castlings. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the changes would not affect the situation on the front lines and reflected the fact that "the Kiev regime is shaking from within".

The new leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is tasked with urgent tasks, including accelerating the FREYJA anti-missile program and transitioning to a completely new corps management system.