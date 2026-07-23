For 5 hours, the US carried out strikes on Iranian military targets

The US armed forces have carried out new strikes on military targets in Iran for the 12th consecutive night, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The strikes began at 01:00 today in Iran and ended about five hours later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote in Ex.

The strikes were directed against Iranian military targets, including naval capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defense assets, CENTCOM added.

Since the resumption of the blockade of Iranian ports, CENTCOM has returned nine merchant ships and neutralized one, the command also said.

According to Iranian state media reported that missiles had hit areas near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported a second missile attack on a military site in Bushehr.

Kuwait's army, meanwhile, said the country's air defenses were "repelling enemy drone attacks following the criminal Iranian aggression."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday it had destroyed a US THAAD anti-missile radar in Jordan in response to US strikes on Iran, AFP reported, BTA reported.

A statement by the IRGC, broadcast by Iranian state television, also reported the destruction of a "Patriot" system. to intercept ballistic missiles, as well as a fire in a helicopter maintenance hangar.

The Iranian military said today that it had struck several sites in Kuwait in response to US attacks.

A statement from the Iranian forces said that they had struck with drones ammunition depots and logistics warehouses of the US military and fuel tanks in Kuwait used by the US military.