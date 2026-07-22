Minister Ivan Shishkov: BSP will certainly have to leave the building it uses

The government adopted a decision to take the building at 23 “Vrabcha” Street from the MRF and return it for use by the National Revenue Agency. A 10-day deadline has been given for the release of the property. A working administration and a working state should be stronger than political backstage. This was said by Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov at a briefing after the meeting of the Council of Ministers today, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, the property is being transferred to the NRA, as conditions must be created for the state to have additional revenues. “A national agency must be provided with working conditions, and not do illogical things”, pointed out Shishkov. He defined the given 10-day deadline for moving out as completely normal, recalling that the previous administration was emptied in two days.

In addition to the MRF, changes are also coming for another political force. “The BSP will certainly have to leave the building it is using. Then we will assess what it can be used for more fully”, the regional minister also said.

He categorically denied that the cabinet's actions were a form of revanchism. “The worst thing in a government is to have revanchism. However, the best thing is for all bad practices to be changed. The state works, it has priorities and there is no way that the MRF can be a priority for our government”, stated Ivan Shishkov. And he recalled that “Progressive Bulgaria” still does not have its headquarters.

He also said that at the moment there are no plans for mass inspections of all party headquarters.