Peevski on the seizure of the building of "Vrabcha" 23: We will appeal. We have a valid contract under which we are in order

As a nationally responsible parliamentary party, we understand the decision of the Council of Ministers to seize the party headquarters of the MRF at 23 “Vrabcha“ Str. in favor of the National Revenue Agency, with the reason that this will guarantee even more revenue to the treasury. If this is the case, and we will monitor the effect on the treasury very carefully, we believe that it is responsible to create conditions for increasing revenues in the state budget, especially since we have submitted our proposals for changes to the State Budget Law, which will improve people's lives and the conditions for municipalities, mothers and young people and pensioners, who we expect to be supported.

This is stated in Delyan Peevski's position after it became clear that the ruling party will take away the party headquarters at 23 “Vrabcha“ Str. in favor of the National Revenue Agency. Here is more from the opinion of the MRF leader:

As for the legal side of the issue - MRF has a valid contract, under which we are in order, something more - we have invested a lot in the renovation of the building and therefore we will appeal the decision of the Council of Ministers to take away the building at 23 “Vrabcha“ Str. 23 in the relevant order.

We remind you that the buildings provided to political parties are such under the Law on Political Parties and we expect the Council of Ministers to provide us with an adequate building for the party headquarters of the MRF.