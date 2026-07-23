US allows Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, potentially paving the way for nuclear weapons

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement on civilian nuclear energy, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the US Department of Energy, BTA reported.

The agreement gives Riyadh the opportunity to build nuclear reactors using American technology and depleted uranium.

The two countries have been working on this agreement for years, with negotiations starting during Donald Trump's first presidential term and continuing under Joe Biden. But unlike Biden's plan, the final agreement does not include the so-called an additional protocol that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct surprise inspections.

The deal also allows Riyadh to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear waste, which could open the way for Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons, Reuters notes.

The United Arab Emirates voluntarily gave up its right to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear waste when it signed a similar agreement with the United States in 2009.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, signed the deal, along with a bilateral safeguards agreement, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement.

The deal “is consistent with the nonproliferation treaties set out in the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, which are among the strictest in the world. Saudi Arabia has long said that if it does not partner with the United States, it could cooperate with China or Russia, which apply different non-proliferation standards,“ the text added.

The Department of Energy said the agreement will be sent to Congress. Members of the legislature have the right to vote on a joint resolution opposing the agreement. If such a vote does not take place or is organized but does not receive sufficient support, the agreement will automatically enter into force after the 90-day period.

Several Democratic congressmen have expressed concerns that the US-Saudi agreement could trigger an arms race in the Middle East. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly said that he does not want his country to develop nuclear weapons, but that he would take such a step if Iran acquired an atomic bomb.

“They are allowing Saudi Arabia, a belligerent and authoritarian country, to develop nuclear weapons technology while simultaneously going to war with Iran under the pretext of preventing Iran from building a nuclear bomb,“ said Democratic Senator Edward Markey.