Russia attacks Kiev, multiple explosions heard in the city

Air defense systems were activated in Kiev to repel a Russian attack, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko said today, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple explosions were heard in the city as people fled to shelters.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of missiles fired at Kiev.

At least five people were killed and nine were injured in a bombing attack on the city of Slavyansk, in the Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin, reported on Telegram.

Two air bombs damaged 10 houses, a commercial building and the building of the consulate of Latvia, he said.

A Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region damaged two merchant ships, acting regional governor Georgy Reshetilov said on Telegram. No one was injured in the attack, he added.

Russia said earlier on Monday that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight. The attacks targeted infrastructure - including loading and unloading facilities and fuel tanks - used by Kiev's armed forces, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air-to-air missiles and strike drones had hit the ports of Odessa, Izmail and Mykolaiv. The ministry said the strikes were part of a wider campaign against Ukraine.

A statement said that in Odessa, fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army were hit, and in Izmail, unloading facilities and storage facilities used for military cargo, including naval drones, were hit. A floating dry dock in Izmail was also hit.

The Russian ministry also reported that in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolaev, its forces struck a cargo ship that was unloading military cargo.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently confirm the information from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds earlier announced that it was suspending operations in the Odessa region due to increasing Russian attacks on port infrastructure. This is the third company to recently announce such a measure.