The American political scene is entering a new stage of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Current materials from leading international publications reveal President Donald Trump's ambitious plans, which affect both global peace and the future of the technology sector and American mass media.

One order to end the war in Ukraine

According to a recent large-scale analysis by the authoritative publication The Hill, President Donald Trump now has a real chance to end the war in Ukraine by signing a single executive order. The publication (available at: https://thehill.com/policy/international/5617141-trump-ukraine-russia-peace-plan/) states that the White House's new strategy provides for a drastic rearrangement of security priorities.

Through this legal tool, the administration can unilaterally change the rules for funding, arms sales and diplomatic engagements, forcing the parties involved to sit down at the negotiating table on his already announced 28-point peace plan. Trump is actively relying on this strategy to stop military action in Eastern Europe and quickly redirect US resources to other conflict zones and domestic economic priorities.

Trump is “torn“ over Chinese chips

On the economic front, the situation is far more nuanced. In an exclusive article, the business daily The Wall Street Journal reveals that Donald Trump is deeply “torn“ on the issue of restrictions on Chinese semiconductors and memory. Details of the media investigation (https://www.wsj.com/tech/trump-apple-micron-china-chips-784bbd3d) show that the president is squeezed between two American technology giants.

Apple is pushing for exemptions to use cheaper Chinese memory chips (made by CXMT and YMTC) outside the US, in order to avoid a major spike in consumer prices.

is pushing for exemptions to use cheaper Chinese memory chips (made by CXMT and YMTC) outside the US, in order to avoid a major spike in consumer prices. Micron Technology, for its part, is strongly lobbying for a complete blockade of Chinese imports, warning that any concession would destroy domestic semiconductor production in the United States.

This clash presents Trump with a difficult choice between controlling inflation for American citizens and protecting domestic production, which is a pillar of his national security campaign.

Traditional media in the United States facing bankruptcy?

In parallel with global topics, Donald Trump expressed his firm belief that after his eventual final departure from big politics, many of the leading American media outlets will go bankrupt. The head of state commented that liberal television stations and newspapers exist and maintain their ratings only thanks to the constant focus on his personality and decisions. The claim comes at a time when his own company Trump Media & Technology Group (owner of the Truth Social platform) is going through serious financial turmoil and is looking for new ways to monetize the president's publications.

The synthesized data shows that while Trump is reshaping the world order, the economic pressure on technology and the media market in the US continues to grow at a rapid pace.