NATO country wants to receive MiG fighters from Poland, on which Ukraine relies

Poland has received a request from an unnamed NATO member state to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. This was announced by Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Pawel Zalewski in an interview with Radio ZET.

What is known about Poland's request for fighters?

The official noted that Warsaw will still prioritize the provision of MiGs to Ukraine, despite the request from an Alliance ally.

The journalist asked Zalewski if this was Bulgaria, but the deputy did not answer. It is worth noting that among NATO countries, only Poland and Bulgaria operate MiG-29 fighters.

According to “Militarnie“, although Sofia is gradually replacing Soviet-era aircraft with new F-16Vs, it has only received the first batch, while the next tranche is scheduled for delivery by 2027. Meanwhile, Bulgaria itself is not yet ready to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, fearing the weakening of its own Air Force. Of the 16 fighters it has, only six are operational.

At the same time, due to EU sanctions, Sofia has lost the opportunity to receive Russian spare parts for aircraft maintenance. Polish fighter jets could become an alternative source of components.

What is the context?

Poland is negotiating with Ukraine about a possible transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets in exchange for Ukrainian drone technology. Warsaw is interested in acquiring Ukrainian experience in the production and use of unmanned aerial vehicles. However, the process has encountered certain political obstacles, especially due to the growing tension between the countries after the scandal surrounding the Order of the White Eagle.

Ivan Us, a senior consultant at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, noted that even before the scandal over the Order of the White Eagle, Poland had repeatedly expressed historical grievances and accusations.