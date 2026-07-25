Two people have been killed in the latest attacks by Ukrainian armed forces in Russia's Belgorod region.

The attacks are part of an intensive campaign of drone and artillery shelling in the border areas, local authorities in the region confirmed, themoscowtimes.com reported.

The worsening situation along the border has led to serious material damage to civilian cars and residential buildings in the city of Belgorod and surrounding areas. The local crisis headquarters reports that in addition to the dead, there are also several injured citizens who are hospitalized in serious condition.

In parallel with the human casualties, over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense has intercepted dozens of drones over the area.

The Russian side has once again accused Kiev of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, while the Ukrainian military command has not officially commented on the incidents.