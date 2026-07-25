Russian strike near Kiev kills employee of Polish military company

An employee of a Polish defense company was killed in a massive Russian missile strike on the Kiev region.

The tragic news was reported by the authoritative military publication Defence24, citing its sources. The attack took place during an exhibition of military technologies and drones “Defense Demo Day & Defense Expo“.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed the information, writes pravda.com.ua. The official spokesman for the department, Maciej Wewior, stated on the social network X that Poland strongly condemns the latest brutal Russian strikes.

The official statement also states that the deceased is not a Polish citizen, but worked for the country's defense industry.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the remaining victims of the attack immediately received timely consular assistance on the spot, interfax.com.ua adds.

The ballistic strike in the Kiev region killed at least 10 people in total and injured nearly 100.