Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 80

The death toll from the August 11 ferry capsizes in Zimbabwe's Kariba Dam has risen to 80, according to Zimbabwean police in X.

Previously, 72 victims were reported. Eight more bodies were pulled from the water on August 16.

Search and rescue operations at the scene of the tragedy are ongoing. The process of identifying the victims by their families is underway.

The total number of people on board the sunken ship has not yet been determined, as in addition to adults with tickets, children accompanied by parents were allowed on board without tickets.

The cause of the disaster is under investigation. According to preliminary data, the ferry capsized near the dam, where the water depth exceeds 50 meters, due to strong winds and rough seas.

Earlier reports indicated that there may have been more than 160 people on board. A later statement said that 77 people had been rescued.