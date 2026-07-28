Taliban leader restricts use of smartphones by Afghan officials

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued an instruction in mid-June, banning the use of smartphones by Afghan officials, including those in educational and health institutions, DPA reported, citing a quarterly report published today by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, BTA reported.

According to the report, the instruction states that the use of smartphones is punishable by dismissal and court proceedings.

Some Taliban ministries interpreted the instruction as a ban on the use of smartphones in offices, while others interpreted it as a complete ban on the possession of their own devices. In some offices, employees' smartphones have even been confiscated and destroyed, the report said.

However, Taliban government spokespeople continue to use social media to provide information about the daily activities of their respective administrations. There are no reports of restrictions on the use of computers, which continue to be permitted.

It is also unclear whether the directive applies to all Afghan officials or just Taliban security forces.

Taliban members are active on social media, primarily in "Ex", where they wage what they call a "media war" against their opponents. Smartphones are considered the main means of communication in Afghanistan.