South Korea recorded its highest temperature since records began

South Korea recorded its highest temperature since the beginning of modern meteorological observations on Monday, after a prolonged heat wave brought temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for a third consecutive day in some areas of the country, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The record was recorded in the southeastern city of Yangsan, where at 1:40 p.m. local time the temperature reached 41.4 degrees Celsius, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported. This broke the previous national record of 41 degrees Celsius, measured in Hongcheon in August 2018.

“KMA's recording of data through the ASOS observation system began in 1973, and the 41.4 degrees Celsius measured in Yangsan is the highest temperature in our records since then,“ said a spokesman for the meteorological administration.

The KMA noted that the extreme heat across the country was due to the simultaneous influence of high-pressure areas over the North Pacific Ocean and Tibet, which have covered the Korean Peninsula like a blanket, trapping heat and limiting cloud formation.