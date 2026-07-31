FT: why Russia has destroyed hundreds of gas stations in Ukraine

Russia has destroyed hundreds of gas stations in Ukraine this summer, with Russian rocket and mortar attacks on them increasing in recent weeks, the FT writes, analyzing the purpose of this strategy.

Moscow has expanded its campaign against civilian infrastructure, which includes access to fuel in the country's frontline areas.

Ukrainian officials told the FT that attacks that have intensified in recent weeks appear to be aimed at disrupting civilian life in areas where Russian forces are struggling to advance, in a bid to drive out residents and deepen social tensions.

The strikes also appeared to be in response to Kiev's drone and missile strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities, they said them.

The attacks come as Russian forces struggle to advance on the battlefield and ordinary Russians are beginning to feel the impact of Kiev's long-range strikes on refineries, including fuel shortages and export bans.

In total, Russia has destroyed more than 200 gas stations in Ukraine, a member of the Kharkiv regional council said. At least 80 of them were in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has stretched hundreds of kilometers of recycled fishing nets over roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure to create makeshift anti-drone tunnels.

The Kharkiv-Kiev road, part of the E40 pan-European highway, is one of two main logistics corridors connecting the capital to frontline areas, raising concerns that the attacks could disrupt both civilian travel and military supplies.

Poltava is among several regions hit by repeated attacks on gas stations in recent weeks. Russian forces attacked four gas stations in a matter of hours last Saturday, all on the road to Kharkiv.

Combined with the global rise in fuel prices, Russia’s crackdown on gas stations could eventually push up prices in supermarkets, shops and the service sector.

The Financial Times watched as locals nervously filled up their cars at a gas station that had been turned into a makeshift bunker, its fuel tanks protected by thick concrete blocks.

Ukrainian gas station chains and owners have stepped up security measures amid the threat of further strikes. Some gas stations are installing anti-drone nets, and during air raid warnings, gas stations can temporarily suspend operations.