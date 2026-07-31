Greek authorities have banned movement in some areas of the Chalkidiki Peninsula

The regional authorities of the Chalkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece have imposed a ban on all movement from morning to evening today in some wooded parts of the peninsula due to the very high risk of fires, state television ERT reported, quoted by BTA.

The ban is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and mainly affects the high parts of the Kassandra and Sithonia peninsulas, as well as the western part of the Athos peninsula.

The fire situation in Greece remains severe and complicated by strong winds, Sky TV reports.

A new fire broke out at dawn in the area of the settlement of Floka on the Peloponnese peninsula. Residents have received a message from the emergency number 112 to evacuate.

An evacuation signal has also been received by residents of the village of Xironomi in the region of Boeotia.

The large fire near the city of Rethymno on the island of Crete, where two firefighters died on Wednesday, continues to burn. The fire on the island of Paros, which flared up again yesterday, has not yet been extinguished. The situation with the fires on the islands of Andros and Kalymnos has improved.