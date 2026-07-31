Meloni warns Spain over migrant crisis in Ceuta

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a stark warning to Spain after thousands of migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco. Rome said that if Madrid does not control the situation on the external border of the European Union, Italy is ready to request extraordinary measures, including the temporary restoration of border controls with Spain within the Schengen area, News.bg reports.

The reason for the reaction was the migrant wave, in which between 2,000 and 3,000 people reached Ceuta by land and sea. According to authorities, at least nine people have died. Spain has sent the army and additional police forces to strengthen security in the enclave.

In a post on the social network X, Meloni said that what is happening in Ceuta shows the consequences when the EU's external border is not effectively protected. She said the crisis poses a risk not only to Spain but also to all countries in the Schengen area.

The Italian prime minister called on the European Commission to verify whether Spain is fulfilling its obligations to protect its external borders and warned that Italy reserves the right to reintroduce border controls if the migratory pressure continues.

Tensions have also increased after a decision by Spain's Supreme Court that limits the possibility of immediately returning migrants who have reached Ceuta by sea. Instead, individual consideration of their cases is required and their transfer to reception centers in mainland Spain to process asylum applications is allowed. The Spanish opposition claims that this decision, as well as the program to regularize about 500,000 illegally staying foreigners, is encouraging new attempts to illegally cross the border.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez rejected the criticism from Rome, describing it as politically motivated. He stressed that Spain is working in close coordination with Morocco and European institutions to manage the migration crisis.