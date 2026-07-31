Ukrainian tourist caused a scandal in Turkey: he pretended to be a Muslim to save 25 euros

A Ukrainian tourist caused discontent and mixed comments on social networks in Turkey after sharing a video showing him pretending to perform the Muslim prayer namaz in the temple “Hagia Sophia“ in order to avoid paying the mandatory entrance fee for tourists of 1,370 Turkish liras (25 euros), the Haberler website reported, quoted by BTA.

In some of the historical and larger mosques in Turkey, which are often visited by foreign tourists, there are separate entrances for worshippers and visitors, with the entrance being free for worshippers and often a fee for tourists. This is the case in the “Hagia Sophia“, which was re-converted into a mosque six years ago.

In the video clip, which has gained serious popularity on social networks in Turkey in recent days and has been shared hundreds of times, the Ukrainian tourist can be seen making movements resembling the Muslim way of praying, with a caption in English on the screen that reads: “This is how I became a Muslim to save 25 euros on entry to “Hagia Sophia“.

The distribution of the video triggered a series of comments on social networks, many of which questioned the adequacy of the procedures for visitors and the control of entry to “Hagia Sophia“ and defined the actions of the Ukrainian tourist as a violation of the rules.

At the same time, diverse comments appeared - from those viewing the case with ridicule and expressing hope for the foreigner's real conversion to Islam, to those condemning his fictitious prayer.