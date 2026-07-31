Air alert over the Baltic Sea! Poland intercepts another Russian reconnaissance plane

The Polish Air Force has once again intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, the Polish government announced today, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

Two Polish F-16 fighter jets took off on alert to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane “Il-20“, detected about 40 kilometers north of the seaside resort of Kolobrzeg, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamysz wrote on the social platform Ex.

“Once again, a plane was in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder turned off“, Koszyniak-Kamysz also said.

The Polish Defense Minister specified that Poland's airspace was not violated.

Warsaw said that Russian reconnaissance flights off the Polish coast had recently increased in frequency.