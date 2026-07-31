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Air alert over the Baltic Sea! Poland intercepts another Russian reconnaissance plane

Air alert over the Baltic Sea! Poland intercepts another Russian reconnaissance plane

Warsaw said that Russian reconnaissance flights near the Polish coast have recently become more frequent

Jul 31, 2026 20:15 27

Air alert over the Baltic Sea! Poland intercepts another Russian reconnaissance plane - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Polish Air Force has once again intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, the Polish government announced today, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

Two Polish F-16 fighter jets took off on alert to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane “Il-20“, detected about 40 kilometers north of the seaside resort of Kolobrzeg, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamysz wrote on the social platform Ex.

“Once again, a plane was in international airspace without a flight plan and with its transponder turned off“, Koszyniak-Kamysz also said.

The Polish Defense Minister specified that Poland's airspace was not violated.

Warsaw said that Russian reconnaissance flights off the Polish coast had recently increased in frequency.