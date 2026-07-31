Historic deal! Ukraine has authorized the export of FPV F10 combat drones to the US Army

The Ukrainian company F-Drones has officially completed the delivery of the first batch of 2,000 FPV F10 attack drones to the US as part of the initial phase of the US Department of Defense's large-scale Drone Dominance program. The news was spread on the manufacturer's official social media channels, Censor.NET reports.

The deal marks a historical precedent, as this is the first time Kiev has officially authorized the export of fully completed domestically produced combat drones.

F-Drones confirmed that the batch has already arrived on American soil:

''The entire batch has already been delivered to the American side and is currently undergoing an official acceptance procedure. After the successful completion of this procedure, the first contract will be considered fully executed. This was the first case in which Ukraine officially authorized the export of finished Ukrainian-made combat drones. Previously, export permits mainly concerned individual technologies, components or services.

The path to the strategic contract began in February 2026, when the American company UDD Tech Corp, representing F-Drones products in the United States, took part in the first phase Gauntlet I of the Drone Dominance program. The tests were held at the Fort Benning military base in Georgia, where the US military evaluated promising strike unmanned systems. According to the test results, the Ukrainian model F10 took 6th place among 25 participants, was ranked among the 11 winners and secured the supply contract, and UDD Tech Corp has already been selected to participate in the next phase Gauntlet II.

F-Drones was categorical about the significance of the achievement: ''This is more than the implementation of a separate contract. This is confirmation that Ukrainian military technologies meet the requirements of one of the most demanding military customers in the world. This is how the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is being realized.

To make the deal possible, on July 1, 2026, the State Service for Export Control of Ukraine issued an official export permit after a full cycle of approvals and a positive decision by the Interdepartmental Commission for Policy on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.