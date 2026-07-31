Israel responds: Hamas disarmament deal unacceptable to us

Israeli far-right Minister of Internal Security Itamar Ben-Gvir described the agreement to disarm the radical Palestinian group "Hamas" as "unacceptable to Israel", as it provides for the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian territories, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

Ceasing military action against the Islamist movement means consciously accepting that "Hamas" is preparing the next bloodshed, Ben-Gvir wrote on the Telegram app, adding that "Israel must win" in the Palestinian territories.

This is the first official reaction from the Israeli side after US President Donald Trump announced the agreement tonight, AFP notes.