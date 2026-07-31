Russian Army: We struck the port of Odessa

Russian forces struck a fuel depot and oil refinery in the port of Odessa and hit a ship south of the port that was delivering supplies to the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently verify the accuracy of this information.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganja, meanwhile, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces had attacked Pavlograd, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy attacked Pavlograd. A fire broke out in a shopping complex," Ganja said.

According to preliminary information, there is one wounded.