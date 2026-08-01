Trump: US will be worse than Ceuta under Democrats

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning that the US is facing an unprecedented migrant invasion that would make the situation in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta look like a “small matter” if the Democratic Party wins future national elections.

His statement came on Friday during a meeting at Camp David and in an interview with Fox News, provoked by shocking footage from North Africa, where nearly 60,000 migrants stormed the Spanish border within 24 hours.

“This is terrible. Remember this picture. This is what we will be in three years if the wrong party comes to power,” Trump told Fox News, referring to his political opponents on the left. He added that if the Democrats win, Americans "will not live a very good life" and promised to make the issue a major sticking point in the upcoming midterm elections for Congress.

The Trump administration has launched a coordinated offensive against liberal migration policies. The US State Department has officially accused the socialist government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of "deliberate efforts to facilitate mass illegal immigration to Europe". White House adviser Stephen Miller also joined the criticism on the social network X, stating that the Democrats have done this to America for four years under Biden and will do it again on an "incomparably larger scale".

For his part, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who urgently visited Ceuta, rejected the accusations and blamed human trafficking networks for the mass assault. According to Spanish authorities, more than 37,500 of the migrants who crossed have already been returned to Morocco in accordance with court rulings. However, the crisis has caused serious tensions in Europe, with Italy already announcing a temporary suspension of the Schengen agreement with Spain.

Media analysts and political observers note that Trump is using the geopolitical situation to mobilize conservative voters around one of his strongest personal themes - strict border controls and US security.