Ukrainian technology company BlueBird Techhas taken a key step towards entering the European Union market after officially signing a memorandum of cooperation with a French defense company, pravda.com.ua reported.

The document lays the foundation for attracting large-scale European investments, joint development and integration of innovative Ukrainian military solutions within the EU [kyivpost.com].

The main goal of the agreement is the joint development and production of high-tech defense systems, including unmanned platforms and electronic warfare (EW) equipment. Through this partnership, BlueBird Tech will seek funding from specialized EU funds aimed at strengthening European security and technological autonomy [pravda.com.ua].

BlueBird's strategic expansion in Europe

According to statements by the company's management published by Ukrainian media (source: ://pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/04/27/8032025/), this partnership is part of a broader strategy to build a global network of R&D centers within the European Union [blue-bird.tech]. The company has already launched similar initiatives in Poland and plans to expand to other member states [blue-bird.tech].

The integration of Ukrainian combat experience with the production capacity of French industry will allow for accelerated implementation of new technologies. The joint projects will focus on:

Upgrading Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with Artificial Intelligence [intelligenceonline.com].

Production of cheap and mass air defense systems (air defense) [interfax.com.ua].

Development of guided aerial bombs and jamming systems [thedefensepost.com].

Funding and access to EU markets

The signing of the memorandum opens the door to participation in consortia under European programs such as the European Defense Fund (EDF) and the Brave France initiative [kyivindependent.com, united24media.com]. The French side provides not only access to precision manufacturing, but also a legitimate bridge to the highly regulated European security market [bluebird-uav.com, kyivpost.com].

The company's co-founder Valery Zarubin emphasized to international observers (source: www.kyivpost.com/post/78811) that Ukraine is no longer just a consumer of technology, but an active partner that is changing the standards of the future battlefield [kyivpost.com].