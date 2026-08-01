Massive Russian strikes in Ukraine: Injuries and destruction

The Russian army has carried out another coordinated wave of attacks on civilian objects and residential areas in Ukraine. Key logistics hubs, energy infrastructure and civilians, including children, have been targeted. Rescue services continue to work on the ground to contain the consequences of the strikes.

&ndquo;Nova Poshta“ terminal destroyed in Poltava

In the central part of the city of Poltava, a Russian strike completely destroyed the sorting terminal of the largest private postal operator in Ukraine – – – Nova Poshta“. The blast wave collapsed part of the facade, broke the windows of neighboring buildings and caused severe damage to the internal equipment. Thanks to the timely evacuation to shelters, no employees were injured. The company undertook to compensate for the full value of all destroyed shipments.

Source: Mezha Net (mezha.net/eng/bukvy/a5cab4c4_enemy_attack_destroyed/)

Source: Ukrinform (ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/4149545-nova-poshta-sorting-center-in-poltava-damaged-in-overnight-russian-attack.html)

Drone attacks on civilians in Sumy region

Russian forces used combat drones to carry out direct attacks on civilians in Sumy region. The intensity of the strikes increased in the late hours. In Trastyanets Municipality, a man riding a motorcycle was attacked by a drone, and in Vorozhye Municipality, a car carrying a family of three was hit and burst into flames. As a result of the attacks, three civilians are in critical condition, with doctors fighting for their lives.

Source: UNN News (unn.ua/en/news/russia-massively-attacks-sumy-region-with-drones-three-civilians-in-serious-condition-regional-military-administration)

Injured and burning gas station in Kharkiv

In the Shevchenko district of the city of Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit the territory of a civilian gas station. A large-scale fire broke out at the site, which required urgent intervention by the teams of the State Emergency Service. A total of four districts in Kharkiv were shelled, damaging residential buildings and recording injured citizens with acute stress reactions and trauma. The attacks are part of Moscow's systematic campaign against fuel facilities in the country.

Source: CNN (cnn.com/2026/07/31/europe/ukraine-russia-gas-station-attacks-intl)

Source: Mezha News (mezha.net/eng/bukvy/88ff22a9_russian_drone_strikes/)

Teenager injured by explosive in Kherson

A minor boy was seriously injured in the Kherson region after an explosive device left by Russian forces detonated. Local authorities once again urged citizens to be extremely careful and not to touch unfamiliar metal objects, as demining the liberated and frontline territories will take years.