Mass protests blocked the central boulevard “Khreshchatyk“ in Kiev, escalating into an open-ended rally. The citizens' dissatisfaction was provoked by the sudden dismissal of the popular and technologically oriented Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported (bta.bg/bg/news/world/1177732-hilyadi-se-sabraha-v-kiev-s-iskane-za-vazstanovyavane-na-uvolneniya-ministar-na-). As of 8:23 a.m. on August 1, 2026, tensions in the Ukrainian capital remain high, and demonstrators categorically refuse to leave the square.

Why was Mykhailo Fedorov fired?

Fedorov, who took over the ministry in January 2026, gained immense popularity thanks to the large-scale modernization of the army, the introduction of innovative drone technologies, and the intensified fight against corruption in military procurement. President Volodymyr Zelensky's official motive for the reshuffle was a deep conflict in worldviews between Fedorov and the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, recalls the British media outlet BBC (bbc.com/news/articles/cdx76069n3do).

Although under public pressure, General Syrsky was also dismissed from his post and replaced by Mykhailo Drapati, protesters believe that this is not enough. Fedorov himself confirmed in an interview with “Ukrainska Pravda“ that his public procurement reforms had “made many people unhappy”, which was the real reason for his removal.

The political crisis in Ukraine is deepening

In an attempt to quell discontent, Zelensky offered 35-year-old Fedorov alternative posts in the new government of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, including deputy prime minister for military innovations. However, the former minister categorically rejected the offers. He told international agencies such as Reuters (reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/ukraines-ex-defence-minister-says-changes-military-procurements-behind-his-2026-07-29/) that the Defense Ministry is the only place from which he can really influence the course of the war and stop corruption schemes.

Currently, the acting Defense Minister is the former head of the SBU security service, Yevgeny Khmara, but civil society and a number of military veterans are demanding Fedorov's immediate return to the leadership position. The organizers of the protest say they will not give up, as the transparency of management and the effectiveness of the front are at stake.