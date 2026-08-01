Japan earthquake: 36 dead, 138 injured

The number of confirmed deaths after the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake in southwestern Japan reached 36 people, and others 138 citizens were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Rescue operations on the island of Kyushu are entering a critical phase. Local authorities and the military are continuing to clear the hardest-hit areas in Kumamoto Prefecture, NHK reported.

The earthquake that struck earlier this week caused severe structural damage, collapses and localized explosions. Nearly half of the deaths were concentrated in two large industrial and commercial sites in the region.

Tragedies at the shopping mall and paper mill

The worst incidents were recorded in the city of Yatsushiro and the town of Kashima:

Chimney collapse in Yatsushiro: In a plant of the company “Nippon Paper Industries“ A massive factory chimney collapsed onto production halls. Authorities confirmed that nine workers were killed in the incident and the rescue operation at the scene has now ended, Sky News reports (hXXps://news.sky.com/story/japan-earthquake-death-toll-rises-to-34-as-9000-remain-in-shelters-in-searing-heat-13568727).

In a plant of the company “Nippon Paper Industries“ A massive factory chimney collapsed onto production halls. Authorities confirmed that nine workers were killed in the incident and the rescue operation at the scene has now ended, Sky News reports (hXXps://news.sky.com/story/japan-earthquake-death-toll-rises-to-34-as-9000-remain-in-shelters-in-searing-heat-13568727). Explosion at “Aeon“ in Kashima: An hour after the initial tremor, a powerful gas explosion rocked a partially collapsed shopping mall. The debris trapped dozens of people, with 7 victims found there so far, German media outlet DW reported (hXXps://www.dw.com/en/japan-death-toll-rises-to-34-after-deadly-earthquake/live-78155782).

Heat and lack of water threaten thousands of evacuees

Over 9,500 people remain in temporary shelters or are sleeping in their cars for fear of strong aftershocks. The situation is being dramatically complicated by the extreme summer heat, with temperatures in Kumamoto exceeding 36°C, Al Jazeera reports (hXXps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/7/31/death-toll-from-japan-earthquake-climbs).

More than 79,000 households in the region are still without access to drinking water, and power has been cut off in hundreds of locations. The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called for maximum vigilance and is mobilizing additional resources to provide air conditioning and medical assistance in evacuation centers to prevent a wave of heatstroke and dehydration among the victims.