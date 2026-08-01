Tensions on the European Union's external borders have escalated sharply. A coordinated destabilization strategy is underway, affecting both the bloc's eastern and southern flanks.

Latvia Blocks Belarus: A System Under Pressure

Latvia has taken a radical step for national security. The country has closed its last operating land border crossing with Belarus - – “Paternieki“. The decision was officially announced by Latvian Interior Minister Jānis Dombrava. Authorities said the suspension of the crossing was imposed for “technical reasons“ due to a critical failure in the information control systems.

More details about the closure and the minister's statement can be found in the Reuters report (https://www.reuters.com/world/latvia-closes-border-with-belarus-interior-minister-says-2026-07-31/).

The Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that the migration flows directed by the Minsk regime are a direct element of hybrid warfare. Full statistics on prevented illegal crossing attempts and security measures at the border are available on the Latvian official LSM portal (https://eng.lsm.lv/article/economy/transport/31.07.2026-latvia-belarus-border-closed-due-to-technical-reasons.a657109/).

Previously, back in 2023, Riga closed its other main crossing point “Silene“ to limit the pressure organized by Minsk. Neighboring countries such as Estonia and Lithuania have already sent additional forces to support Latvian border guards.

Spain under siege: 60,000 migrants in Ceuta

Simultaneously with the crisis in the East, Southern Europe is experiencing an unprecedented migration shock. Between 50,000 and 60,000 migrants from Morocco flooded into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa in just over 24 hours, forcing Madrid to mobilize the army. The crisis has led to the tragic deaths of dozens of people and sparked sharp political upheavals in the EU. Italy and the Czech Republic have already called for Spain to be temporarily excluded from the Schengen area or for strict internal controls to be imposed.

Current information about the events in the enclave and the international response has been published by CNN (https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/31/europe/spain-ceuta-migrants-intl) and in The Guardian's chronicle (https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/jul/31/cueta-spain-morocco-italy-migration-schengen-europe-latest-news-updates).

Kiev warns: Russia orchestrates chaos through propaganda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga has issued a sharp warning to European partners. According to revelations by Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign. She is using footage from the humanitarian crisis in Ceuta to sow panic and division in Europe. Analysts have detected over 1,500 coordinated posts on pro-Russian networks (such as the Spanish-language versions of "Pravda" and RT). Their goal is to incite anti-migrant sentiment and undermine European solidarity.

“This is not just an incident, but a deliberate attempt by Russia to exploit any sensitive topic for its own benefit. The only way to protect ourselves is a complete ban on Russian propaganda channels,“ said Sybiha.

The official statement of the Ukrainian diplomat No. 1 and details of the Russian campaign were retransmitted by the Ukrinform agency (https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/4149934-russia-exploiting-spains-migration-crisis-to-destabilize-europe-sybiha-says.html).