Why did Morocco open the floodgates for migrants to the EU just now?

The events in the Spanish North African exclave of Ceuta were dramatic and short-lived. According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, nearly 50,000 migrants who arrived in the city have since left again. Ironically, one could even speak of an exodus. But in fact, this is one of the worst migration crises in Europe, ARD points out.

It has rarely been so clear how arbitrarily some of Europe's neighboring countries are using the suffering of their populations as a means of pressure against the EU. It is hard to believe that in Morocco, where the security services control absolutely everything, it is the border guards who will suddenly stop working and begin to passively watch as tens of thousands storm the borders.

Something similar happened five years ago

Spain already has experience in this regard, recalls the German public media, describing a case from five years ago. At that time, a leader of the “Polisario“ Liberation Front (whose cause is the independence of Western Sahara annexed by Morocco) was admitted to hospital in Spain for treatment, and 5,000 people suddenly arrived in Ceuta. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez fired his foreign minister and largely supported Morocco's position on the issue of Western Sahara - against holding a referendum on self-determination for the indigenous population in the desert region.

And in principle, Madrid's attitude towards Rabat is favorable, ARD commented. The media quoted the former head of the Spanish secret services, Jorge Descartes (I heard him call him that), who recalled how in 2019, when Morocco blocked trade with the Spanish exclave of Melilla, Madrid did not protest at all. There were no protests when spyware was found on the mobile phones of the Spanish prime minister and many of the ministers. It was only said in a whisper that it was probably connected to the Moroccan secret services.

Freedom of movement and political opportunism

Now Rabat is opening the floodgates after Spain concluded a comprehensive economic agreement with Algeria – Morocco's biggest enemy in the region. Morocco clearly believes that the influx of migrants is the Achilles heel of Spain and Europe.

But even those who cross the borders of Ceuta and Melilla do not enter mainland Spain. There are border controls on the way out. Therefore, questioning freedom of movement in the Schengen area because of Ceuta is pure political opportunism. It would be more useful for Europeans to think about how to become less susceptible to blackmail from many of their neighboring countries. By showing more determination, writes the German public media.

Since when have they belonged to Spain

She recalls that Ceuta has been in Spanish hands since 1580, and Melilla - since 1497. The two coastal cities have had autonomous status since 1995 and are also military bases. Their total area is 30 sq. km, and their population is a little over 170,000 people. According to the authorities in Ceuta, the Moroccans who arrived there - about 60,000 - represented nearly 70 percent of the exclave's population, which made dealing with this situation almost impossible. At least 67 people died trying to reach Ceuta.

Both Ceuta and Melilla have repeatedly been the target of mass attacks by migrants - six times between 2005 and 2019. Each time, migrants try to overcome the solid and heavily guarded border fences or swim across the Mediterranean, which has always led to numerous deaths. The EU has therefore called on Spain to increase security at the borders of the exclaves, and Italy has even temporarily suspended the Schengen Agreement.

Author: Hans-Günter Kellner ARD