Wildfires in Greece out of control

Wildfires in parts of Greece were out of control today, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, the online edition of the "Kathimerini" newspaper reported. The fires are being fueled by strong winds, Greek authorities said, BTA reported.

The worst fire is burning near Porto Germeno, a coastal town on the Gulf of Corinth, about 70 kilometers west of the capital Athens. Authorities sent three emergency alerts through the Greek 112 system overnight, ordering residents to evacuate affected areas, and 12 people were evacuated by boat in the early hours of today.

Images from the area showed extensive destruction, including burned-out homes and a fire truck destroyed by flames. There have also been reports of dead animals found on the roads.

A new outbreak has been reported in Livadostra, west of the Gulf of Corinth, where residents have also been warned to evacuate. Evacuations were also carried out yesterday in the nearby village of Agios Vasilios.

Firefighting forces have been reinforced in Agia Galeia, a coastal area in western Greece near the city of Patras, while the situation in Rethymno on the island of Crete is now better.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Civil Protection Crisis Coordination Center this morning for an update on the fires across the country, as authorities warned that strong winds were creating dangerous conditions for fighting the blazes.