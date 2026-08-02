German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful has called on the EU to make external border protection an absolute priority, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“The situation in Ceuta in recent days was a real test of our resilience, which we managed to overcome“, Wadeful told the German tabloid “Bild“. However, he added that the events had exposed Europe's weaknesses.

“I therefore expect the European Commission to make the protection of external borders an absolute priority so that the Schengen system of free movement within the EU is not further threatened,“ he said.“According to Vaddeful, an effective migration policy depends on cooperation with countries outside Europe.“”””To control illegal migration, we need partners outside Europe, which in this case is Morocco,” he said, adding that he welcomed the fact that Spain and Morocco had managed to quickly control the crisis together.””

According to estimates, between 50,000 and 60,000 people reached Ceuta from Morocco in a short period, and at least 67 people died trying to cross the border. Rescue teams continued their search operations at sea yesterday.

According to the Spanish government, almost all of the migrants have since returned to Morocco. Faced with little chance of continuing their journey to other European countries, as well as a lack of shelter and basic survival supplies, many have lost hope and returned voluntarily, the Spanish newspaper “El Pais“ reports.