Russia carries out airstrike in Kherson region

At least one resident of Ukraine's Kherson region was killed and seven others - wounded - in a Russian airstrike, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram last night, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The attack, accompanied by artillery fire, damaged several buildings and cars, authorities said. The frontline Kherson region has repeatedly been subjected to Russian attacks.

In Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region, seven passengers were injured when a drone hit a minibus. “A deliberate and cynical attack on civilians“, regional military administrator Oleksandr Khandzha commented on Telegram. A photo he added to the post, along with the hashtag #russiaisaterroriststate, shows the bus's completely burned-out frame, with flames still visible.

Russia has been waging a brutal war against Ukraine for almost four and a half years. For some time now, Russian forces have been carrying out strikes mainly against civilian infrastructure.

Two people were killed in the southwestern Russian Saratov region after a strike by a Ukrainian drone, the governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram, as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

„As a result of the attack by enemy drones, two people were killed. I express my condolences to the family and loved ones. "They will receive all the necessary assistance," the governor wrote, without giving further details.

Due to the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on civilian targets in Russia and the occupied territories, in recent weeks striking refineries and fuel depots, warehouses of e-commerce giant "Wildberries" and cargo ships at sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in Max that it had destroyed 635 Ukrainian drones overnight over several regions of the country and over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow has annexed.