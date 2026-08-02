Flash flood death toll in China rises to 25

The death toll from a flash flood that hit a tourist site in northwest China a week ago has risen from 10 to 25, Xinhua and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The flood, which also injured 23 people, devastated a tourist area popular for hiking and camping in the summer on July 26. The area is located in the mountainous southern part of northwestern Gansu province, about 1,200 kilometers from Beijing.

In addition to the updated death toll, the official Xinhua news agency said that China's National Disaster Prevention and Control Commission intends to monitor the investigation into the disaster.

China has been hit hard by extreme weather this summer. In early July, 21 people died in a landslide in the same province of Gansu.