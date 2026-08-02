Ukraine has struck an oil refinery and an air base in the Saratov region

Ukrainian forces have attacked an oil refinery in southwestern Russia's Saratov region, as well as the "Engels" air base in the same region, the Ukrainian military command reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The statement of the General Staff indicates that the strikes caused fires at both sites.

Ukrainian forces also struck an oil depot in the western Kaluga region.

Two people were killed in the southwestern Russian Saratov region after a strike by a Ukrainian drone, the governor Roman Busargin reported earlier today on Telegram, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

„As a result of the attack with enemy drones, two people were killed. I express my condolences to the family and relatives. "They will receive all the necessary assistance," the governor wrote, without giving further details.

Due to the ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on civilian targets in Russia and the occupied territories, in recent weeks striking refineries and fuel depots, warehouses of e-commerce giant "Wildberries" and cargo ships at sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported in Max that it had destroyed 635 Ukrainian drones overnight over several regions of the country and over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow has annexed.